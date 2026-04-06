WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Monday morning, April 6, 2026

*Stormy Stretch Ahead: South Florida Faces Flooding, Wind, and Rough Seas

South Florida is heading into an unsettled stretch of weather, with increasing concerns starting tonight and continuing through late-week. Expect dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, building winds, and periods of heavy rain. While Monday will feel familiar—with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon—conditions begin to shift as a weakening cold front stalls near the region, setting the stage for a more active pattern.

By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, the focus turns to the east coast of Florida, where rounds of showers and storms could bring localized urban flooding. Rainfall totals will vary, but some areas—particularly along the coastal metro areas—could see a few inches of rain in a short time. The heaviest downpours may lead to ponding on roads and overwhelmed drainage systems. At the same time, strengthening onshore winds will pull in more moisture from the Atlantic, helping storms redevelop and linger near the coast.

Wind will also become a major factor through midweek. Gusty northeast winds will increase into Wednesday, creating rough seas and hazardous boating conditions, along with a high risk of rip currents at the beaches. There could be some coastal beach erosion and extra high tides. Inland, breezy conditions could knock around loose objects and make travel a bit tricky at times.

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The pattern begins to ease later in the week, with fewer showers by Thursday and a gradual return to warmer, drier conditions heading into the weekend.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.