Stormy pattern this weekend; strong cold front brings cooler air next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Unsettled weather is returning to South Florida this weekend, with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches through Monday.

A weak frontal boundary lingering near the region will help keep plenty of moisture in place, allowing scattered storms to develop each afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

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Saturday will feature warm and humid conditions with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing late morning along the coast before becoming more widespread through the afternoon and evening. While most storms will remain below severe limits, a few could bring brief downpours capable of producing localized street flooding.

Storm coverage increases on Sunday as additional energy in the atmosphere moves over Florida. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may become strong, producing wind gusts up to around 60 mph and hail up to about the size of a quarter. Localized flooding is also possible in areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain.

Another round of storms is expected Monday as a strong late-winter cold front approaches Florida. The atmosphere will remain warm and unstable ahead of the front, allowing storms to develop again during the afternoon and evening. While the severe risk remains low overall, isolated storms could still produce strong wind gusts.

Behind the cold front, a noticeable cooldown arrives for the middle of next week. Temperatures will drop significantly compared to the weekend, with highs expected to stay in the low 70s by Tuesday and overnight lows potentially dipping into the 40s and 50s across parts of the region.