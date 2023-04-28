Stormy pattern continues, isolated threat for severe storms Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will become a stormy Friday, and this time, storms will develop earlier in the afternoon.

Isolated severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. The highest threat impacts from these storms are gusty winds, hail, and flooding. An isolated tornado is possible.

The active and unstable pattern remains through Sunday. Late-day storms are in the forecast for Saturday, so much of the day will be partly sunny, very warm, and humid.

Afternoon high temperatures are flirting with the 90s Friday through Sunday.

Sunday is the day that temperatures will reach the 90-degree mark and strong to severe storms are possible as a cold front approaches from the west.

This front will pass through on Monday and will clear out all the moisture with much drier air arriving behind the front. High pressure builds in and stays in place over the Gulf and Florida through much of next week.

Also, slightly cooler temperatures arrive behind the front with overnight lows in the 60s Monday night and highs in the low 80s on Tuesday. Then warming up to the mid and upper 80s by next Thursday.