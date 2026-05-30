Storm Chances Increase Today As Heavy Rain Threat Builds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weather pattern is beginning to transition across South Florida.

For much of the week, strong high pressure and drier air aloft kept storms isolated and focused inland. Now, deeper tropical moisture is moving into the state while winds turn more west and northwest. This allows storms to develop closer to the coast and increases the chance for multiple rounds of rainfall. Any storms that develop, will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a short period of time.

Please watch out for ponding on the roads.

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Expect a warm and humid day across the area with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening, especially from Vero Beach south through Fort Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton.

Unlike earlier this week, storms will have a tendency to redevelop along the east coast as west to northwest steering winds push activity back toward the coastline.

Sunday looks wetter than Saturday.

Storm coverage increases area-wide with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Skylar Spinler