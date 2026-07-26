Storm chances climb as wetter pattern returns to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday begins relatively quiet across much of South Florida and the Treasure Coast, but conditions will become much more active as we head into the afternoon and evening.

A change in our weather pattern is underway as winds become more westerly. That is important because the west wind will help push the focus for afternoon thunderstorms toward Florida’s east coast.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the lower to middle 90s. Combined with high humidity, it could feel like 102 to 107 degrees, with a few locations potentially approaching a heat index of 108 to 110 before storms arrive.

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Storms should begin developing into the early afternoon, with coverage and intensity increasing through the late afternoon and early evening.

Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee all have a good chance of thunderstorms. Slow storm movement and repeated rounds of rain could produce heavy rain fall.

Our typical east coast sea breeze will still try to develop, but a west-to-northwest wind will slow its movement inland.

That sets up a collision zone closer to the Atlantic coast later in the day. As storms develop inland, the steering flow will also help move activity toward the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

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This is a pattern we'll continue watching through the upcoming week.