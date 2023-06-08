Watch Now
Steamy Thursday with passing storms

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of June 8, 2023.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 09:04:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very muggy and warm start to Thursday, followed by sizzling temperatures in the afternoon.

Storms will track from west to east, but before then, it'll be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, with the heat index into the mid and upper 90s.

Although there are no threats for severe storms, it cannot be completely ruled out.

Afternoon storms again for Friday, then more isolated in coverage during the weekend. High temperatures will continue to rise to the low 90s through the weekend and even next week.

In the tropics, there are no tropical cyclones expected to develop in the next few days.

