Steamy and stormy September day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Low pressure over Louisiana will pump in deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean Sea and combined with daytime heating and the sea breeze could produce strong storms and heavy downpours later today.

If the sea breeze is strong enough, then most of the storms will occur over inland locations along and near I-95 but if the sea breeze is weaker then we'll see those storms closer to the coast.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has Okeechobee, Indian River, and northern St. Lucie counties in a marginal (1/5) risk of damaging winds from afternoon storms.

As we lose the heating of the day the storms will fade away this evening.

If you're heading to the beach today watch out for dangerous rip currents as swells arrive from Earl.

The storm chances and coverage will come down a bit tomorrow and Monday before increasing again toward the middle of next week, proof that we are still very much in the wet season with no signs of it ending any time soon.

Good news in the tropics, Earl is now far away over the north Atlantic and NHC says a tropical wave way out in the eastern Atlantic only has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Things have settled down a bit in Tropicsland!

TODAY: Hot and humid, mainly afternoon t'storms, some could be strong in spots. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SSE 10

TONIGHT: Fair, warm, and muggy. Lows: 75-80 Winds: Calm

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers/storms around. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SE 10