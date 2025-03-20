Spring coming in HOT! Then a cold front will cool things down Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warming up to above average temperatures for the first day of spring. In the mid 80s this afternoon as yet another front approaches.

This front won't bring any rain, instead, it is causing windier conditions along with very low humidity so a Red Flag Warning in effect Thursday starting at 11 am till 8pm due to critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

wptv Red Flag Warning

The front moves through late Thursday night into Friday morning and it will drop temps once again into the low/mid 70s during the day, and 40s/50s at night and it also cranks up the wind again. Another fire sensitive day Friday as humidity will drop way down and the wind will be gusty.

After that we will warm back up to the upper 70s over the weekend and the wind will calm down. We will continue with low rain chances and low humidity. Lots of sun Saturday and just a few more clouds Sunday.