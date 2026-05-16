Mostly Dry This Afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We continue to transitioning toward a more typical summertime weather pattern this weekend with warm temperatures, increasing humidity, and scattered afternoon storms.

Storm coverage today will remain fairly spotty overall as dry air aloft limits widespread rainfall development. The highest storm coverage is expected inland across the Lake Okeechobee region and western portions of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches during the afternoon and evening hours.

Along the coast, including West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, storms become more isolated and hit-or-miss later this evening.

Main impacts with any storms that develop include:



Frequent lightning

Brief heavy downpours

Gusty winds

The highest rain chances remain west of I-95 while coastal areas stay more hit-or-miss.

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Beachgoers should also be aware of a high rip current risk along the Palm Beaches today.