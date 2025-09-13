South Florida drying out after a stormy stretch

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Moisture remains in place across South and Central Florida, keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

Rain could begin early near the coast, then redevelop inland through the afternoon.

While widespread rainfall totals will average 0.5"–1", localized amounts up to 2–3" are possible, which could trigger isolated urban flooding given the already saturated ground.

Frequent lightning and a few strong wind gusts will also be possible in stronger storms.

Along the coast, onshore flow will create gusty conditions, particularly north of the Treasure Coast and into Volusia County, where winds may top 25–30 mph. Marine conditions will be poor to hazardous offshore, and the risk of rip currents remains high.

On Sunday, storm coverage begins to decrease as a weak frontal boundary slides south into the Keys and drier air filters into Central Florida.

Showers and storms will still be possible, mainly in the afternoon, but not as widespread or intense as in recent days.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s, with breezy winds continuing near the Indian River County coast.

It will be a slightly active pattern next week due to a cutoff low pressure system.

A cutoff low pressure system is forecast to linger along the Southeast U.S. coast, while drier air gradually pushes into Florida.

This will keep rain chances lower Monday and Tuesday, especially across Central Florida, before moisture increases again by mid to late week.

By Thursday and Friday, shower and storm chances rise back into the forecast as winds shift onshore and deeper tropical moisture returns. Temperatures through the week will generally stay in the mid to upper 80s for highs and low to mid 70s for lows.

