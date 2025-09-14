South Florida dries out today, wetter days return midweek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A drier air mass has settled into South Florida with light northerly winds on the western side of a developing low just off the Southeast U.S. coast.

The stalled front that lingered over the area most of last week has shifted into the Florida Straits, leaving behind lower moisture levels.

This drier mid-level air will limit widespread shower and thunderstorm activity today. However, enough moisture and lift along the sea breeze could still spark a few isolated storms, with a couple capable of frequent lightning.

With fewer storms around, afternoon temperatures will run warmer compared to recent days, but lower humidity will keep heat indices below advisory levels.

High temperatures in the middle and upper 80s this afternoon.

September and October mark king tide season. This is the time of year when the sun and moon line up just right to create the highest natural tides. These tides happen a few times each year and can push water levels higher than normal, even on calm, sunny days.

Because of this, a Coastal Flood Statement is in effect along the east coast of South Florida. Minor flooding is possible within a couple of hours of high tide, especially in low-lying and vulnerable areas.

By Monday, the non-tropical low near the Carolinas will begin to shift northeastward, though a cut-off low aloft may linger along the Southeast coast. This will allow for a few more showers across the area.

Deeper tropical moisture will return, pushing rain chances higher by midweek. Localized flooding could become a concern, especially in urban and poor drainage areas.

The Weather Prediction Center has already highlighted South Florida in a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 4) for excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

While details are still being refined, an active stretch of weather is increasingly likely mid-to-late week.