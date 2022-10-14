Watch Now
Some afternoon storms as weak cold front passes by

Weak cold front passing by
Posted at 6:21 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 06:21:27-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 80s with some showers and storms as a weak cold front passes by. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with a few isolated showers and storms.

Saturday - Monday, highs in the mid-80s, mainly dry with low rain chances and only a few spotty showers possible.

Tuesday-Wednesday, highs in the low-mid 80s with scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves in.

Late next week, cooler and less humid with highs in the low 80s thanks to the frontal passage.

