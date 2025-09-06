Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Soaking storms today with daily rain chances sticking around through next week

wptv
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Storms remain in the forecast this weekend, and a few could bring heavier rain than usual today.

Scattered storms will develop late this morning and into the afternoon, drifting toward the east coast. Some could linger near the coast, especially across Broward and Palm Beach counties, where localized totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible.

This could lead to brief flooding in poor drainage areas.

On Sunday, storms will fire up again along the sea breezes, with the highest coverage expected in Palm Beach County by the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall amounts should trend closer to normal, but downpours will still be capable of slowing you down at times.

Looking ahead into next week, the unsettled pattern continues with daily afternoon storms.

The threat for widespread heavy rain gradually diminishes, but above-average rain chances will stick around.

While flooding concerns won’t be as high as they’ve been recently, a few slow-moving storms could still drop enough rain to cause localized issues.

