Sizzling Wednesday, high temperatures reach low 90s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday's temperatures are getting a head start with lows in the 70s and even the upper 70s in the Palm Beaches.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sizzling afternoon temperatures as highs rise up to the low 90s, especially for inland areas. The Treasure Coast will get very close to 90 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

It'll be partly sunny, and an isolated storm is possible this Wednesday.

Then spotty storms will return to the forecast by Thursday, most likely developing in the late afternoon and evening hours and tracking inland.

The chance for spotty storms will continue into the weekend. High temperatures will not be as hot, but it will be humid through the end of the week and weekend.