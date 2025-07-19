Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sizzling hot Saturday weather!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be another steamy day outside. Make sure you remain well protected from the sun and stay well hydrated.

High temperatures in the lower 90s with heat indices nearing the triple digits again.

It won't be hot enough to warrant a heat advisory, but still take it easy this afternoon.

Rain chances are very slim today, so expect mainly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a similar, mainly sunny and hot day. High temperature in the lower 90s again. Heat indices will be a touch hotter nearing 105 in the afternoon. Make sure to take advantage of the AC.

Our weather pattern starts to become a bit more active starting Monday. Look for isolated inland storms Monday afternoon.

The heat will continue with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices near the triple digits.

A low pressure system continues to dip lower towards us, which will increase our rain chances Tuesday through Friday. I don't believe we will have a washout, but it will be stormy and humid.

Make sure your rain gear is at the ready for next week.

We are keeping an eye on the Atlantic Basin. As of right now, there is one area of low interest with a 20% chance of potential development within the next 7 days.

