Severe weather threat Wednesday, mainly evening through night

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures have cooled to the upper 60s following Tuesday night's storms. Skies have cleared and allowed for air temperature to dip Wednesday morning.

So far, it is a dry morning and it will remain dry until isolated showers or storms develop early this afternoon close to the coast.

The main event when it comes to scattered storms today will be during the evening and night hours.

Specifically from 6 p.m. to about 9 p.m., that's when there can be scattered severe storms. The highest threat impacts from these storms are gusty winds, hail, and flooding. An isolated tornado is possible.

Forecast highs Wednesday afternoon in the mid 80s. Then it will be a bit drier for Thursday as storm chances decrease, but isolated inland storms are still possible. Highs will get to the upper 80s starting on Thursday.

More stormy weather returns Friday and lasts through the weekend, but a couple of fronts arrive late Sunday, then again on Monday. Behind the front, there is much drier air headed our way for next week.

It will be hot and humid Friday and Saturday with highs near or at 90 degrees. Then not so hot weather for early next week behind the front.