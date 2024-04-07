Seasonal Sunday in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another beautiful day here in Florida. All will experience sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s to some the lower 80s.

Mostly clear tonight with a chill in the air. Overnight lows will be in the lower and middle 60s.

After the weekend, temperatures will be warming up!

Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Breezy to gusty at times with winds driving in from the south.

For the solar eclipse, we are not in the line of totality, but we will be able to see a partial solar eclipse near 3 PM.

Tuesday will turn to be even warmer, nearing the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to remain on the breezy side as we welcome in plenty of warmer air.

Wednesday is partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated showers. Temperatures will stay in the middle 80s.

We are tracking your next cold front that will be between Thursday into Friday. Rain showers are currently timing out to move in later in the evening on Thursday and clear by Friday morning.

Thursday will be hot and humid in the upper 80s and breezy to gusty at times.

Friday turns slightly cooler with clearing skies. High temperatures return to the lower 80s.