Scattered Showers, isolated storms possible through early next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the first day of March! We will see a continued chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today and tomorrow, with the best chances developing during the afternoon hours as daytime heating peaks.

Sunday looks to be a fair day with some sunshine and highs reaching the lower 80s.

Overnight into Monday, a few coastal showers may also move onshore, especially along the Treasure Coast and parts of the Okeechobee region.

While some isolated showers could develop over the Atlantic and brush the Treasure Coast, rainfall totals are expected to remain very light.

Temperatures will hold near or slightly above seasonal averages into early next week.

An easterly breeze developing during that time may keep a small chance for passing coastal showers in the forecast, but widespread or soaking rain is not expected.

Unfortunately, the limited rainfall will not be enough to significantly improve ongoing drought conditions.

We stay above average for daily highs for the rest of the week.