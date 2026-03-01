Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered Showers, isolated storms possible through early next week

Today 2 Locations.png
wptv
Today 2 Locations.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the first day of March! We will see a continued chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today and tomorrow, with the best chances developing during the afternoon hours as daytime heating peaks.

Sunday looks to be a fair day with some sunshine and highs reaching the lower 80s.

Overnight into Monday, a few coastal showers may also move onshore, especially along the Treasure Coast and parts of the Okeechobee region.

Chart - POP 6 Day AM.png

While some isolated showers could develop over the Atlantic and brush the Treasure Coast, rainfall totals are expected to remain very light.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Temperatures will hold near or slightly above seasonal averages into early next week.

An easterly breeze developing during that time may keep a small chance for passing coastal showers in the forecast, but widespread or soaking rain is not expected.

Unfortunately, the limited rainfall will not be enough to significantly improve ongoing drought conditions.

We stay above average for daily highs for the rest of the week.

10 Day Forecast Trend.png

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Flat for now, Windchop in the future

James Wieland