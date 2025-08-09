Saturday starts wet along the coast, storms head inland later

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Damp start to our Saturday with coastal showers and storms. You can expect scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms hugging the coast during the morning with storms shifting inland by the afternoon.

The coastal activity will become more scattered-like by lunchtime and it will remain fairly spotty through the later afternoon.

Our inland communities can expect an increase in rain near lunchtime, but it will be dry later this afternoon for those areas.

High temperatures get a break from extreme heat. It will be warm and muggy in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies. We still do need the rain across South Florida.

We have more rain in store for us on Sunday! Highs stay in the upper 80s to some hitting 90.

The rainy pattern looks to subside next week as the frontal boundary finally breaks down. Highs will slowly creep towards the mid 90s by the middle of the week.

The first day of school starts off dry in the morning, but spotty storms will develop around bus time. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

As for the Atlantic basin, we still have a lot of the Hurricane season to go! There is a wave that is moving off the coast of West Africa. Models are in fairly decent agreement that it has potential to develop and have more tropical characteristics when it makes its way to the Western Atlantic Ocean. The EURO and GFS keep it off our coast in the long range models. Stay with us as we track the tropics