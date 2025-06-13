Saharan dust moves in, rain chances drop.

Alerts: None

Friday: Saharan dust plume moves in, lowering rain chances some and making the skies hazy. There will still be a few morning coastal showers, and a few inland showers and storms developing in the afternoon, just less of them. Highest rain chances around the Lake, lower toward the coast. Highs near 90.

Weekend: Saharan dust starts to thin out Saturday but rain chances remain low thanks to high pressure sticking around. Still expect a few moring showers along the coast, and isolated inland storms in the afternoon. Highs near 90.

Father's day will start out with a few stray coastal showers, then skies will clear along the coast and rain chances will shift to inland areas and around the lake. Still only isolated activity is expected. Highs again near 90 with a heat index near 100.

It looks like rain chances will stay below normal going into next week, with mainly isolated activity expected.

The tropics are quiet for now.