Rip currents remain dangerous as storms return early this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stretch of drier air is keeping much of South Florida quiet this Sunday, but changes are on the way as deeper moisture begins to return.

Today will be mostly dry with just a few isolated coastal showers moving onshore.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s under a breezy east to northeast wind. Even though rain will be limited, the ocean remains dangerous.

While today looks mostly quiet, the rip current risk remains very high at our beaches, storm chances increase early this week, and hotter conditions will settle in toward the end of the week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

As we head into Monday and Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return as moisture spreads back into the area. The best chance for storms will be across the interior and southwest portions of the state, but a few will also develop closer to the east coast, especially during the afternoons.

Temperatures will stay near normal with highs close to 90 degrees, though it will feel hotter, with heat index values approaching the triple digits. Long-period swells moving in from the Atlantic will keep the risk of rip currents high at all area beaches.

By mid to late week, high pressure will build back across the region and rain chances will dip on Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time, a warming trend will develop, pushing afternoon highs into the low to mid 90s with feels-like values ranging between 98 and 103 degrees.

Toward the end of the week and into next weekend, a nearby front could return higher moisture levels and bring a better chance of showers and storms.

On the water, a moderate east to northeast breeze will continue with seas running two to three feet in the Atlantic and one to two feet in the Gulf. Any showers or storms that do form will be capable of producing locally rough seas and gusty winds.