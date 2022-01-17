Red Cross helping victims impacted by EF2 tornado that slammed Southwest Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Clean-up was underway Monday after an EF2 tornado tore through Lee County on Sunday, destroying multiple homes and damaging others.

Winds were estimated to be about 118 mph when the storm ripped through a community near Fort Myers.

Video of the twister was captured by a nearby homeowner, which showed debris swirling in the air as it cut a path of destruction.

BREAKING: Close view of the Tornado that moved through parts of Fort Myers, Florida this morning. Take a look at the debris in the air...



Permission: Kenneth Cieslak#FLwx #Florida #Tornado @WeatherBug #FortMyers pic.twitter.com/t7Rf76H7In — Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) January 16, 2022

Help is now reaching those who endured the stormy and destructive Sunday.

"It was a no-notice disaster and devastated parts of the Fort Myers community," said Siara Campbell of the American Red Cross in South Florida.

The organization is pitching in with volunteers from South Florida to help the areas hit hard by the storm, including the Iona, Tropicana, Point Breeze and Century 21 developments.

"Since last night, including dinner breakfast and lunch so far today, we provided almost 300 meals to those that have been impacted," Campbell said. "We have two emergency response vehicles that are out canvassing the affected areas."

It's estimated that at least 62 homes are unlivable and power is still out for thousands of people.

It was also just one of several tornadoes believed to have hit Southwest Florida on Sunday in a large weather system that left damage from Port Charlotte to Marco Island.

Devastated homeowners are relying on any assistance they can get.

"That's how we are prepared — through volunteers and generosity of our donors," Campbell said.

One bit of good news is that no deaths were reported.

Click here to make a donation to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the storms.

