Tornado destroy homes in Fort Myers area

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A tornado in the Fort Myers area caused heavy damage Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down at 7:35 a.m. with wind speeds at 118 mph.

Residents reported seeing large rotating funnel-type clouds in areas including Fort Myers Beach and Iona/McGregor.

According to WFTX-TV, the tornado downed trees and overturned vehicles. There have been four reported injuries and one pet is missing. 28 homes were destroyed and 62 homes have been deemed unlivable.

Kenneth Cieslak recorded video of a large funnel cloud filled with debris at Kelly Greens Golf & Country Club.

According to WFTX, at its height, Florida Power & Light reported more than 15,000 Lee County customers were without electricity.

Below is video of fire rescue crews surveying damage to mobile homes in Englewood, near Fort Myers.