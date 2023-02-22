Watch Now
Record heat possible again Wednesday

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Feb. 22, 2023
Posted at 5:50 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 05:50:34-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a new record high temperature was set on Tuesday, record heat is possible again on Wednesday. Afternoon highs will top the upper 80s.

Wednesday is going to be breezy with southeast winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour, then lighter winds for the rest of the week.

The chance of rain remains very low through the rest of the week and weekend.

Upper 80s are expected again on Thursday. Overnight lows will range between the 60s and low 70s from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast.

The weather will be pleasant and very warm for the Honda Classic, which begins Thursday. Pleasant weather for the Lake Worth Beach Street Painting Festival this weekend.

A stable weather setup is forecast to remain through the weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

A break from the very warm pattern arrives by next Wednesday behind a cold front.

