WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat is on today! High temperatures in the upper 80s with some nearing the lower 90s this afternoon. We aren't under a severe weather threat but there is a good chance of seeing a few healthy storms this afternoon between 1-7 PM. Tracking showers near lunchtime. As temperatures warm and we have a sea breeze, the showers will turn to stormy weather today.

Wednesday will be the rainiest day of the week, however more rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2" likely with some seeing locally higher rainfall totals.

Thursday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Friday will be a similar set up. Each day will feature afternoon storm chances. We are not under a severe weather outlook for either day.

A lot to celebrate this weekend. The Panther's Parade in Fort Lauderdale Beach will be the the talk of the town. For that forecast check it out here (provide said link to Panther's Planner article)

This weekend will be hot and humid near 90. Afternoon storm chance likely on Saturday. Sunday will be more isolated storms, but hazy and hot.