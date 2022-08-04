Watch Now
Rain near the coast in the morning, followed by afternoon inland storms

Posted at 5:16 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 05:16:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few isolated showers possible near the coast. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits.

Some inland showers and storms possible with abundant sunshine near the coast. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow - weekend, highs in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits each afternoon. Some showers near the coast through the early afternoon, then stormy weather pushing west after 2PM.

Next week, starting off the work week a bit unsettled with scattered showers and storms, then slightly drier air pushes in by mid-week lowering rain chances. Highs in the low 90s.

