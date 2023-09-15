Watch Now
Rain chances increase this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Sept. 15, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Sept. 15, 2023.png
Posted at 5:38 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 05:38:54-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A front will move into North Florida and will stall near our area going into this weekend. This will increase rain chances starting Friday.

Expect scattered storms Friday through Sunday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rough beach and boating conditions with high waves and a high threat of rip currents through the weekend. Beach erosion is possible in the Treasure Coast.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast this Friday. Breaking waves of five to eight feet are expected.

More scattered showers and storms expected Friday and through the weekend as well, with high temperatures in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

A good chance for storms remains in the forecast for early next week.

In the tropics, Invest 98L in the eastern Atlantic is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend.

Meanwhile, a new tropical wave will emerge off the west coast of Africa by next week and gradual development is possible.

Tropical update, morning of Sept. 15, 2023.png
Tropical update, morning of Sept. 15, 2023.

