Rain chances increase this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A front will move into North Florida and will stall near our area going into this weekend. This will increase rain chances starting Friday.

Expect scattered storms Friday through Sunday.

Rough beach and boating conditions with high waves and a high threat of rip currents through the weekend. Beach erosion is possible in the Treasure Coast.

A high surf advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast this Friday. Breaking waves of five to eight feet are expected.

More scattered showers and storms expected Friday and through the weekend as well, with high temperatures in the upper 80s or near 90 degrees.

A good chance for storms remains in the forecast for early next week.

In the tropics, Invest 98L in the eastern Atlantic is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend.

Meanwhile, a new tropical wave will emerge off the west coast of Africa by next week and gradual development is possible.