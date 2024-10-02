Possible disturbance brings back tropical downpours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another hot day will be in store for Wednesday as summer-like temperatures continue. This is due to high pressure that has locked in the heat.

Also, an afternoon sea breeze will settle inland and produce mostly inland showers and thunderstorms. But the showers and storms will be isolated in nature. Roughly a 30% to 40% chance of seeing showers or storms today and tomorrow.

Rain chances will begin to rise by Friday and into the weekend.

An area of lower pressure is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days, and that will send extra moisture into South Florida next week.

So with that deeper tropical moisture in place, rain chances will be a bit on the higher side as we head into the weekend and early next week. With more scattered storms returning then this will help to moderate temperatures back to the upper 80s.

Daytime highs are in the low 90s for the rest of the week and cooling into the upper 80s by the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

