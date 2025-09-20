Pleasant weekend with low rain chances, increasing showers early next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s a relatively quiet stretch of weather across South Florida this weekend, with sunshine and comfortable conditions dominating.

Persistent northeast winds will keep our air drier than usual for this time of year. That means most of us will stay rain-free, though a few brief coastal showers may pop up during the morning before skies turn mostly sunny inland.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90, right on target for mid-September.

Beach goers should be aware that those northeast winds are also creating a moderate risk of rip currents along all Atlantic beaches. If you’re heading into the water, swim near a lifeguard.

On Sunday, moisture begins to creep back in, especially from the south.

That will allow for a little more afternoon shower and storm activity, mainly inland. Still, rain chances will remain below average. Expect another warm day with highs near 90 degrees.

Moisture levels continue to rise early next week, bringing rain chances back Monday through Wednesday.

The best chance for showers and storms will be in the afternoons as sea breezes collide inland.

Guidance suggests that by midweek, weak ridging aloft could keep us warmer, with highs in the low 90s.

By the end of the week, a developing upper-level low across the central U.S. may influence our pattern, but the exact impacts will depend on its eventual track.