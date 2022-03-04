Partly sunny and mainly dry today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s for the Palm Beaches and low 60s inland and for the Treasure Coast.

This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and mainly dry.

Breezy and warm for the weekend forecast with highs in the low 80s and some fair-weather clouds from time to time, but not necessarily rainmakers.

Next week, temperatures warm into the mid-80s, the humidity increases making it feel more uncomfortable and rain chances go up. This is all due to a front, which will stall north of the area trapping moisture across South Florida.