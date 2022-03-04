Watch
Partly sunny and mainly dry today

WPTV
Posted at 4:36 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 04:36:54-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s for the Palm Beaches and low 60s inland and for the Treasure Coast.

This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and mainly dry.

Breezy and warm for the weekend forecast with highs in the low 80s and some fair-weather clouds from time to time, but not necessarily rainmakers.

Next week, temperatures warm into the mid-80s, the humidity increases making it feel more uncomfortable and rain chances go up. This is all due to a front, which will stall north of the area trapping moisture across South Florida.

