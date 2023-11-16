Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools still in session Thursday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Many WPTV viewers have been calling our newsroom on Thursday morning, asking if local schools are still in session, even as tropical storm-force wind gusts hit the area.

WPTV checked the social media pages of school districts in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties, and so far, there are no reports of school or activity cancellations.

However, Broward County Public Schools announced all of its schools and district offices will be closed Thursday.

The district tweeted Wednesday night that all school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, other planned events and evening classes are also canceled.

All Miami-Dade County public schools are open Thursday, the district said.

Joseph Sanches, the chief operating officer for the School District of Palm Beach County, told WPTV in September of last year that district leaders make calculated decisions about when it's time to close schools.

"We look at the wind levels," Sanches said. "If we have sustained winds above 35 miles per hour, we will decide to pull our buses off the road, and that would require us to close schools."

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for coastal Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, along with parts of the Treasure Coast until 1 p.m. Thursday, saying tropical storm-force winds gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected.

The NWS added that sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour are possible.

In addition, a wind advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County from Belle Glade to areas west of Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 95.

That means there could be gusts up to 40 to 50 miles per hour, and sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour.

"We've had some gusts, specifically for the Palm Beaches, right now about 50 miles per hour and above that. So that's significant," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.