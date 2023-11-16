Watch Now
IMAGES: Impacts of powerful wind gusts in South Florida

Winds gusts over 30 miles per hour were recorded at on A1A and Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach on Thursday morning. WPTV journalist T.A. Walker reports.
Wind gusts cause trees to sway at South Kanner Highway and Southeast Monterey Road in Stuart on Nov. 16, 2023.PNG
Posted at 4:40 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 04:47:56-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As tropical storm-force winds hammer South Florida and the Treasure Coast on Thursday, WPTV is compiling images from across our region of impacts from the rough weather.

4:40 a.m.

Winds gusts over 30 miles per hour were recorded at A1A and Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, with tables and chairs toppled over. WPTV journalist T.A. Walker reports.

Wind gusts on A1A and Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

3:15 a.m.

Palm fronds are down across our area with sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. This image shows a frond down in the Canyon Trails community of west Boynton Beach.

A palm frond down in the Canyon Trails community of west Boynton Beach on Nov. 16, 2023.jpg
A palm frond down in the Canyon Trails community of west Boynton Beach on Nov. 16, 2023.

