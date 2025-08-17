Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No break from the heat as daily storms return across South Florida

wptv
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another hot and humid day outside with highs returning to the lower to middle 90s. Heat indices in the triple digits again, but it still not hot enough to warrant a heat advisory across South Florida.

A few inland storms are expected on the radar starting near 1 pm, which will help cool a few places down this afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The radar will be very busy over this next week and the heat isn't going anywhere!

High temperatures stay in the lower 90s each day this week with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

On Monday, most of the storms look to setup further inland and mainly in the afternoon. It will not be a washout for coastal communities, but it will be damp further inland.

On Tuesday, we start to see the northeasterly breeze. That will allow for a few showers to storms fire up in the Treasure Coast Tuesday afternoon with the threat shifting further inland later in the day.

Wednesday's storm setup will be further inland and more isolated than scattered.

Thursday will be a very active day with scattered showers and storms across our entire area.

We will maintain decent rain chances each day as we head into the weekend.

