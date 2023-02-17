Near-record temperatures expected Friday, but cooler on Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Near-record high temperatures are expected this Friday with more humid conditions. The forecast highs are between 85 to 87 degrees from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast.

A southerly and breezy wind throughout Friday will help with the warm-up as a weak cold front gets closer.

The Cold front passes through overnight Friday into Saturday morning, making it extra windy for the start of the weekend. Expect wind gusts at 30 miles per hour throughout Saturday.

Morning lows in the mid 60s Saturday and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with less humidity, but plenty of clouds stick around with the slight chance of a few showers.

Then warming back close to the low 80s on Sunday with coastal showers.

The low 80s are expected on President's Day on Monday with mostly sunny skies and an isolated shower.

Even hotter by mid-week with highs in the mid 80s.