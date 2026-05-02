Near-Record Heat Today, Cold Front Brings Overnight Storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect near-record heat today from 11 AM–6 PM - stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade.

Cold Front Incoming: Moves in later this evening, bringing rain and sometimes heavy downpours overnight.

Localized Flooding Risk: Mainly for southern Palm Beach County, Boca Raton, and Broward County.

Weekend activities - not a total washout, but keep the umbrella handy!

This afternoon will be hot ! Highs in the low-to-mid 90s across much of South Florida.

Even inland areas could see temps in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Humidity will be moderate, but with full sunshine, it will still feel intense.

If you’re outdoors between 11 AM and 6 PM, take extra precautions - drink water, wear light clothing, and never leave kids or pets in cars.

A cold front pushes through later today and tonight.

Expect scattered showers developing, with pockets of heavy rain.

Some areas may pick up 2–3 inches, especially along the east coast.

Localized flooding possible in southern Palm Beach County, Boca, and Broward County - not widespread, but keep an eye out in low-lying neighborhoods.

Overnight lows drop into the low-to-mid 70s after the rain.

Tomorrow, not a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around, especially in the afternoon.

Rain could be heavy at times along the east coast - lightning possible.

Highs will be cooler, upper 70s near Lake Okeechobee, low-to-mid 80s elsewhere.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Beach & Boating Forecast

Boating: Small Craft Advisory for northern Atlantic waters today (noon–8 PM). Winds gusting 20–25 knots, seas 2–4 feet today, building to 3–5 feet Sunday.

Beach: High risk of rip currents today for Treasure Coast/Palm Beach County beaches. Moderate risk in Broward & Miami-Dade.

If you plan to swim, stay near lifeguards and follow posted warnings.

If you’re traveling south for F1 events:

Saturday: Mostly sunny but HOT - wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Sunday: Passing showers and storms - racing shouldn’t be a total washout, but rain delays possible.

Early next week: Breezy NE winds, lower temps, and another stretch of sun with occasional showers.