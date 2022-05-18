Near-record heat over next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures running in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, sunny with some isolated inland thunderstorms.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day. Highs reaching the low 90s with isolated inland thunderstorms and mainly dry at the coast.

Friday, highs in the upper 80s with scattered PM showers and storms.

For the weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms possible each day.

Keeping the weather pattern unsettled through next week. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

