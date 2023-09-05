Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday, high risk of rip currents remain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stray shower possible during the early part of Tuesday but the afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Easterly breeze is still strong especially on the water and on the coast, so high risk of rip currents will remain.

A change in the flow could arrive Thursday and begin to lower the rip current risk by the end of the week.

Afternoon highs will be near average, between the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week, along with less humid and breezy conditions through midweek.

Expect typical afternoon and evening storms to return this weekend for inland areas.

A tropical wave located in central tropical Atlantic will likely become a depression or tropical storm in the next day or so.

Another wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa Tuesday, will move across Cabo Verde Wednesday night and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week.

Post-tropical cyclone Franklin is located north of Azores, will move southeastward and could regain subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week but has a low chance of developing.