Invest 95-L could become Tropical Storm Lee by end of week

MIAMI — A tropical wave located in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to become a tropical depression or storm in the next two days.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Invest 95-L, centered about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, continues to show signs of organization over the past several hours. The system is expected to become a tropical depression or storm in the next day or so.

The low is moving toward the west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

"Additional strengthening, possibly to a hurricane, is likely later this week while the system moves over western portions of the tropical Atlantic, near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands," the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday at 8 a.m., the system has a 90% of tropical cyclone formation over the next two days and a 100% chance over the next seven.

"The spaghetti track, or model forecast for trajectory, are in agreement that maybe the storm will stay just to the north and east of the Caribbean," WPTV First Alert meteorologist Jennifer Correa said, "but it is still soon to be certain."

In addition, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong tropical wave that is located off the coast of west Africa. The system could also become a tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic in the latter part of the week as it moves to the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

The system has a 70% chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next seven days.