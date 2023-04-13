Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More sunshine Thursday, but afternoon storms in the forecast

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 13, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, April 13, 2023.png
Posted at 5:51 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 05:51:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More sunshine this Thursday, but there are just a few showers this morning mainly impacting the coast as winds are turning out of the south, then southwesterly winds by this afternoon.

Thursday's afternoon high temperatures will top the low to mid 80s with spotty storms developing first inland and tracking quickly toward the coast throughout the afternoon.

Localized heavy rainfall is possible that may lead to flooding in poor drainage areas.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Warmer by Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Pop-up storms are possible again later Friday afternoon.

The storm chance drops in time for the weekend, so Saturday will be sunnier, very warm, and humid with highs well into the upper 80s. Isolated late afternoon and evening showers or storms are possible.

Then more rain and storms for Monday as a cold front passes through the area.

Much drier and pleasant conditions return behind the front on Tuesday with a slight cooldown as temperatures get back to the low 80s for highs and upper 60s for morning lows.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Choppy surf this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019