More afternoon showers and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highs this afternoon in the low 90s with some storms bubbling up mainly pushing west throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, slightly drier conditions with only some showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, highs in the low 90s under partly sunny skies and only a slim chance for an isolated inland shower.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s with scattered pm storms.

Early next week, highs in the upper 80s with scattered storms.

Next week's forecast will be dependent on what pans out with Invest 98-L.