Mid-upper 80s for afternoon highs over next 7 days

Posted at 7:38 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 07:38:47-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s with some spots in the 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid 80s, mostly sunny and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, highs mid 80s, lots of sunshine with some isolated afternoon showers mainly inland as a weak front moves into the state.

Friday-weekend, highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny and a few passing showers with higher rain chances on Saturday.

Early next week, highs in the mid 80s with some showers as another front approaches.

Tropics:

  • Two areas in the Tropics both with a low chance of development
  • GFS model continues to show some development with the area in Caribbean but latest runs show system staying away from us 
