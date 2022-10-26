Mid-upper 80s for afternoon highs over next 7 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s with some spots in the 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid 80s, mostly sunny and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.
Tomorrow, highs mid 80s, lots of sunshine with some isolated afternoon showers mainly inland as a weak front moves into the state.
Friday-weekend, highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny and a few passing showers with higher rain chances on Saturday.
Early next week, highs in the mid 80s with some showers as another front approaches.
Tropics:
- Two areas in the Tropics both with a low chance of development
- GFS model continues to show some development with the area in Caribbean but latest runs show system staying away from us