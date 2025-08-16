Mainly dry hot sunshine this Saturday and hazardous seas next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a very hot and humid day in South Florida.

High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices up to 108.

A few inland storms are possible, but our coastline remains dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be a hot and humid day with a few more scattered storms in the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 90s with heat indices nearing 105.

This workweek will be more active as a boundary sinks towards the Florida Georgia border. Expect a busy radar with scattered storms each afternoon.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s.

Water conditions will be hazardous starting Tuesday due to indirect impacts from Hurricane Erin. High rip current risk and increased wave heights starting Tuesday and continue through Saturday.