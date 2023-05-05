Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mainly dry for SunFest Friday, chance of storms this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 5, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, May 5, 2023.png
Posted at 5:37 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 05:40:14-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly dry continues will continue for Friday, then moisture increases this weekend and so do rain chances to 30% with isolated storms on Saturday and 40% with spotty storms later in the day on Sunday.

This is not a washout at all, so the weekend will still be enjoyable if you have plans to go to the beach or SunFest or other outdoor events.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

High temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s this weekend. Overnight lows are getting a little warmer, mainly in the 70s.

There will be a better chance for scattered storms early next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop possible

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019