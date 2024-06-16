Low rain chances on Father's day, increasing later this week as a tropical disturbance nears

Low rain chances on Father's day, increasing later this week.

Today we will hang on to some clouds but there will be sunny peeks, especially on the Treasure Coast. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances remain low, just a few showers or an inland storm possible.

On Monday we will see the onshore wind start to pick up. That may blow in a few showers from time to time otherwise partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Becoming breezy to windy the rest of the week. Tracking some tropical moisture that will move in from the east on Wednesday through Friday increasing rain chances and tropical downpours again. Highs stay in the 80s, and lows near 80.

In the tropics a low is expected to form in the Atlantic and move toward the Bahamas then Florida later this week. NHC giving it a 30% chance to develop, but that will probably increase this week as global models do show some development. It will bring gusty winds and Tropical rainfall into the state mid-late week.

also there will be a broad low developing in the SW Gulf of Mexico, NHC giving it a 60% chance to develop. It will move into Mexico later this week and not bother us.

