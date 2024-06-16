Tropical disturbance to develop east of the Bahamas this week

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area a couple hundred miles east of the Bahamas for possible development this week. Conditions appear to be favorable for future development, as the disturbance moves westward toward the Bahamas and Florida. The latest model runs do show some development, but keep the system on the weaker side as a tropical depression or storm as it moves toward Florida. Timing looks to be starting Wednesday, with the peak Thursday morning, then ending late Friday and improving over the weekend. Development or not we will still get some more tropical moisture pushed our way, shich could lead to some heavy rainfall again, and rough seas later in the week. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast so stay tuned to future updates.