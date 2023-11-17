Less windy Friday ahead of beautiful weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dense fog has developed for the morning commute on Friday.

As the morning goes on, the clouds will slowly start to break up and it will become less windy.

A mix of sun and clouds through Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s.

The weekend looks great. Another weak front pushes through Saturday, which will keep some dry air around for Sunday. Humidity drops also over the weekend and sunshine comes out with highs in the low 80s.

Slight warm up, but still nice early Thanksgiving week. Then another front will push south late Wednesday with some slight rain chances, then cooling down and becoming breezy for Thanksgiving.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 could strengthen into Tropical Storm Vince on Friday, but will not be a threat to Florida.

Impacts will be for Jamaica, eastern Cuba, Hispaniola, the southern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos.