It's going to be a hot day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high rip current risk continues along our coastline through tonight.

Monday will feature mainly sunny skies. A weak cold front is stalled just over Northeast Florida so Monday's temperatures will be heating up to above average ahead of the front.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s with humid conditions.

As the weak front sags south into our area a few showers and even a thunderstorm are possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon temps back down in the lower 80s.

Even with the forecast rain, it will be too little to improve drought conditions. A burn ban for Okeechobee County.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday will feature less humid conditions and it will be breezy. An east-northeasterly breeze near 10-20 mph will bring in more refreshing air. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Pleasant weather on Thursday and Friday afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.

Over the weekend, the chance for thunderstorms goes up and this might just be the start of putting an end to our dry season. Typically our dry season ends near mid-May. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the weekend.