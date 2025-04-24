Burn ban implemented for Okeechobee County due to 'fire risks associated with current dry conditions'

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A county-wide burn ban has been issued for Okeechobee County due to escalating fire risks associated with current dry conditions, officials said.

Okeechobee County Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Earl Wooten announced the "immediate implementation" of the burn ban in a post to Facebook on Thursday, just before 12:30 p.m. He said the decision comes after consultation with the Florida Forest Service.

"As we navigate these dry conditions, it is crucial for us to prioritize the safety of our community," Wooten wrote on Facebook. "This burn ban is a proactive measure aimed at preventing possible wildfires and protecting our residents, businesses and properties."

Okeechobee County Fire Rescue said "effective immediately," the burn ban prohibits burning yard waste, campfires, bonfires, and any outdoor burning activities, including burning burn barrels. The use of fireworks is also restricted, unless expressly permitted by the fire chief. Burning permitted by the Florida Forest Service is exempt from this ban.

"While we understand the importance of outdoor activities, we must follow these guidelines to keep our community safe," Wooten added. "Cooking outdoors is still permissible as long as it is done in equipment specifically designed to contain the fire responsibly."

Fire rescue said the burn ban will remain in effect until further notice, and residents must comply with all restrictions to avoid potential fines or imprisonment. Violators may face penalties, including fines up to $500 or up to 60 days in county jail, or both, fire rescue said.

For more information on the burn ban, please contact Okeechobee County Fire Rescue at (863) 763-5544 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.