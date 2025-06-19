Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Increasing rain chances today, Hot and muggy

web fronts.png
wptv
web fronts.png
7 Day AM.png
AM_Rain Chances.png
SkyCast_Hourly_11am.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: None

A slight uptick in rain chances today, mainly along the coast in the morning and inland in the afternoon.

Thursday will have a slight increase in rain chances, with the same pattern as morning showers along the coast, and inland thunderstorms in the afternoons moving toward the lake. Highs again in the low 90s with a heat idex around 100.

Friday will be mostly sunny with only a few hot or miss showers and storms around. Highs near 90. The summer solstice is Friday at 10:41pm.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A slight uptick in rain chances may be coming for the weekend and early next week, although trends are decreasing now.

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic for now.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop is all

James Wieland