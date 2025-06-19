Increasing rain chances today, Hot and muggy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: None

A slight uptick in rain chances today, mainly along the coast in the morning and inland in the afternoon.

Thursday will have a slight increase in rain chances, with the same pattern as morning showers along the coast, and inland thunderstorms in the afternoons moving toward the lake. Highs again in the low 90s with a heat idex around 100.

Friday will be mostly sunny with only a few hot or miss showers and storms around. Highs near 90. The summer solstice is Friday at 10:41pm.

A slight uptick in rain chances may be coming for the weekend and early next week, although trends are decreasing now.

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic for now.