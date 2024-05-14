Watch Now
WPTV First Alert Weather Hurricane Preparation Guide

Posted at 6:57 PM, May 14, 2024
Hurricane season is only a few weeks away and the WPTV First Alert Weather team is keeping you safe this storm season.

Check our 2024 Hurricane Preparation Guide for multiple resources including a survival checklist, emergency numbers and shelter locations by county.

Also, the WPTV First Alert Weather is hitting the road this month on our hurricane preparedness tour.

The WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists will be visiting each of the five counties in the viewing area (Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee) to help keep you informed as another hurricane season approaches, as well as welcome more WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters into the fold.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.