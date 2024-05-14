WPTV First Alert Weather Hurricane Preparation Guide

Hurricane season is only a few weeks away and the WPTV First Alert Weather team is keeping you safe this storm season.

Check our 2024 Hurricane Preparation Guide for multiple resources including a survival checklist, emergency numbers and shelter locations by county.

Also, the WPTV First Alert Weather is hitting the road this month on our hurricane preparedness tour.

The WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists will be visiting each of the five counties in the viewing area (Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee) to help keep you informed as another hurricane season approaches, as well as welcome more WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters into the fold.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

